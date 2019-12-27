For those who have a polar persuasion the weather is looking suitable for the annual Cave Spring Polar Plunge at Rolater Park.
One New Year's Day there the high is expected to only reach 54 degrees outside, partly cloudy. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and the big jump is set to happen at noon that day.
“No matter the weather, people will jump in,” said Billy Abernathy, the vice president of the Cave Spring Historical Society. In 2017, Abernathy said it was only 18 degrees on New Year’s Day, and people still came to honor the tradition and to simply have fun.
The fundraiser benefits the Cave Spring Historical Society, whose responsibility is to preserve the historical buildings in the city. It usually draws between 40 to 50 people who pay $25 to jump into the pool at the Rolater Park. It’s been at least ten years since the fundraiser started, and has now become an annual tradition for the city.
People can register the day of but the best thing to do is to head to the Facebook page to register, Abernathy said. There, people can fill out their registration form and enclose a check for $25. The $25 comes with a shirt and a New Year’s Day lunch that, according to Abernathy, will include corn bread and black-eyed peas.
There is also going to be an auction for a quilt made out of t-shirts from each polar plunge.