The big jump is set for 12 noon New Year’s Day
Registration will begin at 10:30 Tuesday and the dive will take place straight up at noon.
The fundraiser for the Cave Spring Historical Society usually draws between 40 and 50 people willing to pay $25 apiece to make the plunge into the frigid water to splash their way into the new year.
"Last year it was 18 degrees and we had 41 people jump," said Billy Wayne Abernathy, vice president of the historical society.
Robert Bell, who lives between Rome and Cave Spring, said he's done the plunge every year except last year when there was a mix-up about the time of the event, and that he plans to participate again Tuesday.
"Number one, being from Cave Spring, I like to support the cause," Bell said. “Number two, it's just fun."
He said he usually stays in the water a couple of minutes and then hops out to towel off and get something to eat.
Following the dive, people who register will be fed a lunch which, this year, will feature a soup that includes everything from ham to turnip greens, maybe even black-eyed peas.
"People are going to get cold anyway, so we thought serving them a hot soup would be better than trying to serve them a full meal. We're going to try it this year anyway," Abernathy said. "It's got all the stuff in it. They'll get a dessert out of it, too, and tea."
Rip Montgomery, treasurer for the organization, said funds are used to help defray expenses related to five different properties the society works to preserve, including the Hearn Academy Inn, Hearn Academy, the 1851 Baptist Church, the Presbyterian Church and the Cherokee cabin.