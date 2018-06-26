Weather can turn deadly on a dime
The scout from Cypress, Texas, was inside a tent with his bunkmate at the Bert Adams Boy Scout Camp in Newton County shortly after a weather alert had been sounded, when a tree came crashing down upon the tent, according to the Newton Citizen of Covington.
North and Central Georgia has been experiencing storms with strong winds and heavy rains over the past week. And though the storms are often brief, they impact the areas they strike with downed trees and power outages, as well as sinkholes opening up around the Metro-Atlanta area.
The coming days offer a daily chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service, with today offering the highest chance — 50 percent — of showers and thunderstorms, and Friday with a 40 percent chance.
The following are severe weather safety tips offered by Georgia Power and the National Weather Service:
♦ Never touch any downed wire or low hanging wires.
♦ Never pull tree limbs off power, telephone or cable lines or attempt to repair electrical equipment damaged in a storm.
♦ Never go near chain link fences — downed power lines or lightning strikes may energize the entire length of the fence.
♦ Avoid walking through flooded areas or puddles as they may be energized by downed power lines.
♦ Never walk into areas where crews are at work. If driving near work crews, obey road signs and proceed cautiously.
♦ Stay weather ready: Continue to listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay updated about watches and warnings.
♦ At your house: Go to your secure location if you hear a severe thunderstorm warning and damaging wind or large hail is approaching. Take your pets if time allows.
♦ At your workplace or school: Stay away from windows if you are in a severe thunderstorm warning. Damaging wind or large hail could blow heavy object at windows. Do not go to large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums or auditoriums.
♦ Outside: Go inside a sturdy building immediately if severe thunderstorms are approaching. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe. Taking shelter under a tree can be deadly. The tree may fall may be struck by lightning.
♦ In a vehicle: Being in a vehicle is safer than being outside; however, if you have time, drive to the closest shelter.