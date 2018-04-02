'We do so much more': River rescues, extrications and hazmat clean-up are among the other skills firefighters are called on to muster
Fifteen firefighter recruits spent Monday at the Rome-Floyd County Fire Department's training complex, being evaluated on their knowledge of hazardous materials.
They're on track to complete their 12-week course by the end of the month, with two weeks of emergency medical response left to go and a week of state tests.
"In the old days you waited on the bell to hit for a fire, but that's not the case anymore," Fire Chief Troy Brock said. "We do so much more."
About 50 percent of the department's 1,135 calls in the first two months of the year were in rescue mode, for incidents such as car wrecks, assaults, heart attacks and injuries. Brock said it will be at 78 percent by the end of the year if the 2017 trend holds up.
Division Chief Brad Roberson heads the specialized training program, where veteran firefighters get certified in areas such as trench rescue, hazmat and river responses.
There's a water rescue unit based near Etowah Park, a hazmat crew on Burnett Ferry Road and a tanker truck downtown with operators trained in firefighting with a limited water supply. There also are two squads with general expertise in technical rescues — from vehicles, confined spaces, down cliffs — and a heavy rescue unit equipped for major emergencies such as trench rescues and structural collapses.
"That's where the fire service has gone...If anything out of the ordinary happens, we're ready," Roberson said.
The unpredictability makes the job exciting; both Roberson and Brock said they couldn't imagine doing anything else. But it also makes for a high turnover rate, with positions often left unfilled.
"At this point last year we were fully staffed...for about a week," Brock told members of the Fire Overview Committee with a smile.
The current rookie class is the largest the department has been able to muster since 1980, when two full stations were added, Brock said. But it started out with 18 and lost three who "just realized this isn't the right field for them," he said.
If all goes well, however, the new group will fill all but one vacancy. Roberson said they'll be in rookie status for a year, rotating through different field training offices every four months until they're ready for permanent assignment.
Meanwhile, Brock will be planning another application call-out for the winter, "to keep the numbers up."
Brock also told the overview committee that fundraising is ongoing for the firefighters memorial plaza under construction at the intersection of West Sixth Avenue and West First Street behind City Hall.
Engraved bricks are $100 for the first one and $30 "for one to take home." Donations also can be made online at www.rfdmemorial.com or by mail to 409 E. 12th St., Rome Ga. 30161.