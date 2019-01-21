It was a frigid 25 degrees Monday when a throng of about 200 rounded the corner of East First Avenue and stepped onto Broad Street for the annual MLK Freedom March in Rome.
This year's crowd was decidedly smaller than its peak during the 32 years the march has been sponsored by the local Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, but it appeared to skew younger than before.
And Alvin Jackson — the organization's vice chairman, who's starting his second year on the Rome City Schools board of education — recognized the power of youth in maintaining the slain civil rights leader's legacy.
"We ask you to keep it going," he said through a megaphone before giving the signal to move. "Keep on praying. Keep on marching."
Alyssa Griffin, 11, and Angel Gibson, 10, came with their grandfather but, a few minutes into the gathering, they moved toward the front of the line-up. The two shrugged a little as they tried to explain their motivation, but described a sense of community.
"We want to be part of this," Alyssa said, looking around with a smile.
Honoring King's call for unity was a theme often repeated by the teens there, but most struggled to put into words why they felt called to brave the sunny but bone-chilling weather.
Ethan and Thomas Goggans, ages 11 and 14 respectively, are frequent participants with their father, Pastor Austin Goggans of St. Andrew's Anglican Church. This year they were accompanied by a friend, Matthew Campbell, 14, who said he was happy to show his support.
"I just ... feel it's important now," Thomas said.
Ashley Garrett said she started coming to the march five or six years ago with her mother, Dorothy Glenn. Now she plans to make it an annual outing with her sons, TJ Garrett, 8, and Isaiah Brown, 9. It's the first year for TJ, but Isaiah recalled coming with his Boy Scout troop and chanting, "We want freedom and we want it now."
"But we already have freedom," he said.
His mother smiled and briefly looked away.
"For his age, he knows what he needs to know," she said. "Let kids be kids."
A few short steps away from the black Garrett family, Jordan Rowan Fannin was talking with her white children about what they need to know. Cora Fannin, 9, held a sign she and her brother, Hutch Fannin, 6, helped make to illustrate a quote from the Rev. King.
"He was killed," Cora explained. "He was fighting for peace between white and black people, who are treated unfairly."
Everyone's take-away from the day matters, Jackson said. It's the thought — and commitment — that counts.
"Keep it going," he reiterated. "Things are not as they should be, but they will be."
Just before the start of the march, reinforcements arrived in the form of a contingent from Murphy-Harpst Children's Centers. Melinda Smith said they arranged for a bus after a number of teens asked to attend. It was the first time for Lucas Tanner, 14, but Tyre McGee, 18, is an old hand.
"But I usually stay in Cobb County and go to the one in Atlanta," he said.
While Atlanta's celebration of MLK Day is bigger by far, Jackson noted that Rome's is the longest in the state. The four-day commemoration kicked off Friday with dances, skits and songs on the City Auditorium stage and culminated Monday with a community meal after the march.