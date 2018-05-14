'We Are South Rome' - artist shares her love for murals
Darlington School graduate Xaivier Ringer has been drawing on her artistic drive for the last 13 years to bring communities, both in the U.S. and her current home in the Dominican Republic, together through her murals, focused on elevating the vibrancy of a place and its people.
And on April 30, Ringer completed her mural titled "We Are South Rome, Nosotros Somos South Rome" on the wall of Super Latino Foods, at the corner of South Broad Street and Cherokee Street, with the help of 20 locals. The Rev. Carey Ingram, the pastor of Lovejoy Baptist Church, helped Ringer get in touch with South Rome Redevelopment Corp. Executive Director Charles Looney to see her proposal through to approval.
"They are as colorful as the mural," Ringer said, speaking to the diversity of South Rome and the placement of value on this as a point of pride from its residents.
After graduating from Darlington over a decade ago, Ringer went on to Georgetown University where she majored in government and minored in Spanish. Georgetown was also the place where she became attached to mural art, she said, seeing this medium as “a participatory method to get communities involved in their neighborhoods and give voice to their goals, dreams and livelihood.“
Upon earning her degree from Georgetown she moved to the Dominican Republic where she has lived for much of her adult life, outside of a two-year stint back in Rome. Since 2012, she has done community development in the Caribbean nation, working with the United Nations and various governmental organizations to incorporate community members into the decision making on their neighborhoods. Her work is focused in promoting community buy-in from all members, she said, as well as providing a local perspective to visiting student groups.
While in Rome from 2010 to 2012, she continued with consulting projects while also immersing herself into her former home, South Rome. She began a documentary series on the neighborhood — inspired by the tearing down of the old Anna K. Davie Elementary — interviewing residents to try and discover the culture of South Rome. The series has not been finished, Ringer said, but she is thinking about posting some of the footage she gathered over nine months to YouTube.
Before working on this mural, Ringer had left her colorful touch on Tucson, Arizona and Dallas, Texas. And Ringer said her work in Rome is just getting started as she plans to return soon to “implement more robust mural projects that facilitate community engagement and community beautification.“