WBHF: Coroner says remains of woman found in Bartow County landfill identified
Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton confirmed the identity of a woman found in a Bartow County landfill on August 13 is a missing Fairmount, West Virginia resident Courtney Dubois, according to WBHF radio.
The family of Dubois, who has been missing for a few weeks had tattoos matching the ones released by the Bartow County Sheriff's Office.
Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap at this point still has not confirmed the identification but did say they were following leads which pointed to a missing West Virginia woman.
“Investigators from the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office are working with state agencies to positively identify this victim,” Millsap said in a press release last Thursday.
The woman is a white female who was between the ages of 18 and 35 and had reddish or brown hair. She was between the heights of 5’2” and 5’6” and approximately 150 pounds.
She has tattoos of two Easter lilies with a sacred heart in between them as well as two names, one on each shoulder blade. Millsap said they’re not releasing the names in the hope that will allow them to confirm the woman’s identity.
The woman’s body was cut into numerous pieces and placed in separate bags then put in a container at the Cedar Creek Collection Center at 15 Cedar Creek Road in Cartersville. The particular container was sealed on Aug. 11 and her body was only discovered on Aug. 13 when a sanitation worker dumped the container at the landfill.
There is a dedicated tip line set up at 770-387-5100 which will be answered, usually by criminal investigators, and if none are available callers can leave a voicemail with information. Callers don’t have to give their own contact information.