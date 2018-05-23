Wayside Road temporarily closed
A section of Wayside Road will be blocked through Thursday at 5 p.m. while Floyd County Public Works crews replace a cross-drain that has failed.
The work will take place in the area of No. 2555, between McClain Road and Ward Mountain Road.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," Section Supervisor Eric Sexton said in an announcement of the closure.
Motorists on the east side of the construction area are advised to take McClain Road south to Gentry Road to reach the Ward Mountain Road thoroughfare.