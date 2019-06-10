Floyd County is calling for bids to purchase the old recycling center property on Watters Street.
Prospective buyers have a month to submit a proposal. The request went up Saturday and the deadline for a response is 2 p.m. July 8.
Recycling operations were moved in January to a larger facility – modernized with SPLOST money – at 412 Lavender Drive in West Rome.
County Manager Jamie McCord has said several people have been keeping in touch with him since the decision last year to eventually put the property on the market. It's nearly 1.6 acres on the corner of Calhoun Avenue.
The RFP states that the sale will be partially contingent on the intended use of the property. That's a provision welcomed by Charles Love, president of the North Rome Community Action Committee.
"This is what we were hoping for," Love said Monday. "The new comprehensive plan has a vision for North Rome and we want this to follow the plan."
Among the questions on the short bid proposal form are if there will be any new jobs created and if there would be efforts to improve the look of the property. It's currently zoned for heavy industrial use and the questionnaire also asks if there are plans to change that.
Love said the committee is slated to discuss the proposed sale at its Thursday meeting. He mentioned the boost that came with the rental store on Callahan Street that replaced a building once used as a small-business incubator by Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
"We wouldn't like to see any heavy manufacturing or industrial operation there," Love said. "Some retail or something like Action Rent All."
Both the GNTC building and the recycling center site were part of the old Fox Manufacturing facility, which used a variety of chemicals such as lead and arsenic. The land is listed on the Hazardous Site Inventory maintained by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
Cleanup activities have been conducted and there's a program in place to ensure any remaining contamination doesn't migrate off the site. The property can't be used for homes, but is considered to pose little risk for businesses and other activities where people don't stay all day.
The Watters Street tract belongs to the joint Solid Waste Commission. A committee of Rome and Floyd County commissioners and staff is slated to make the decision on the sale.