Floyd County Commissioners are expected to sign off Tuesday on a new agreement to purchase water from the city of Rome at a lower rate than any other supplier.
City and county officials have been discussing the issue for several years, since the county opened its Fulton Well and signed contracts with Adairsville and Calhoun. Commission Chair Rhonda Wallace said the new contract with Rome is for a year, with no minimum purchase required to get the special rate.
"This will give us enough time to figure out the details and get out of our minimum contracts with other suppliers," she said.
A big sticking point is the cost of sewer service for residents in the unincorporated area, which remains much higher than for Rome residents. The city has been narrowing the gap, which was set decades ago because Rome residents paid for the treatment plant and lines. But County Manager Jamie McCord has been pushing for rates based instead on distance from the plant.
"Sewer pricing is all over the board," he said during a Joint Services Committee meeting. "We could pay more for water if you equalize sewer."
For now, the county will pay Rome $1.39 per 1,000 gallons of water it draws from the city system to boost its supplies. The contract with Calhoun went up to $1.43 per 1,000 gallons this summer, with a requirement to buy at least 100,000 gallons a day.
Utilities Administrator Steve Hulsey said they've been buying about 300,000 to 400,000 gallons a day, but switched their source to Rome since the lower pricing was proposed.
"A few cents may not seem like a lot but with the amount that we buy, that's money," he told Commissioner Larry Maxey, who chairs the water committee. "If we can get it from our own home cheaper, that's the best option."
Adairsville's minimum price to the county is $1.63 per 1,000 gallons. Hulsey said they haven't been purchasing from the Bartow County city, "but it's there if we need it."
There are fixed minimum costs to running a water system. Rome was hit with the loss of several large customers during the recent recession and is now facing impacts from increased conservation and higher — more costly — treatment standards.
Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Their pre-meeting caucus, which starts at 4 p.m., will be devoted to discussion of the proposed 2019 budget.
Also on the agenda is a public hearing on plans for mini-warehouses on Rockmart Highway across from McCord Drive. The owner is seeking light industrial zoning on part of an undeveloped residential tract on Chateau Drive, which would be combined with the Rockmart Highway lot.
The Rome Floyd Planning Commission recommended approval in an 8 to 1 vote. Member Logan Boss said Chateau is mainly residential and a site plan should have been included with the application to make clear how the property would be used.