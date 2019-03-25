Crews are expected to start installing a water main along the west side of Martha Berry Highway in seven to 10 days, depending on the weather.
Work is wrapping up on the east side of the project, which runs roughly between Russell Field Road at the Floyd County airport to just north of McGrady Road. Officials said Monday they want the clean-up complete before the next phase starts.
New construction will take place on the west side from McGrady – which is Old Summerville Road on that side of the highway – to around Dixie Park Road, just south of the airport road.
"We started at (Mount Berry) mall and went up. Now we're coming back down," Floyd County Utilities Administrator Steve Hulsey said.
The two latest phases are part of an ongoing project to replace the water main that runs up the middle of U.S. 27 North.
"They never moved it when they widened the road," Hulsey explained. "The way it is now, it can take week just to fix a minor leak."
The work's been going on in spurts for several years and could take another five or six years to complete, he said. Crews will work on a small section, then tie it into the system with the goal of abandoning the water main under the pavement.
Hulsey said some of the work is done in-house but contractors also are hired, depending on the department's overall workload.
"We try to allocate about a half-million dollars a year for the replacement and fit it in around our other projects," he said.
The project update came during a meeting of the county's water committee chaired by Commissioner Rhonda Wallace.
Troy Atkins, assistant utilities administrator, also said the department is preparing to contract with an engineering company to design an estimated $250,000 upgrade to the pump station serving the industrial area around Shannon.
Ball Packaging agreed in February to buy nearly 67 acres jointly owned by Floyd and Gordon counties off Ga. 53 near the company's existing plant. No plans for the tract have been announced by Atkins said they want to be prepared for increased manufacturing activity.
County Manager Jamie McCord said he expects to bring a proposed contract to the first County Commission meeting in April. Wallace praised the forethought.
"We need to be sure we have the water supply if we want them to continue to expand there," she said.