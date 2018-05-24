Water flowing now in Everett Springs
"Some residents are already connected through gravity feed," County Manager Jamie McCord said. "They're getting good pressure too."
About 300 of the families and businesses — mostly poultry farms — in the northern part of the county have signed up as water customers. Bacteria is contaminating wells in the area and the community petitioned for a connection to the public system.
Work started in November on the approximately 17-mile project, which includes the line and 59 fire hydrants, the pump station and a million-gallon water storage tank.
Floyd County Commissioners and staff members visited the construction sites Monday. McCord said the pump station is about 75-percent complete and more than half of the water tank is built. Crews have about 36,000 more linear feet of water line to install.
The project starts around White Road and runs north up Everett Springs Road to the Chattahoochee National Forest. Grant, Salley and Gazelle Dew roads are included.
Commissioner Larry Maxey said a side benefit is that culverts and ditches along the roads are being cleared as the line is laid.
Customers had the option of enrolling early, to have their meters installed during the construction phase. Those connections are being done for the cost of the meters alone, less than $300. Taps also will be available later, but McCord said they'll be at the department's regular fee of $1,600 due to the labor that will be involved.
Only about 400 potential customers live in the area, which wouldn't justify the more than $6 million needed to extend the system. The Floyd County Water Department is a utility funded by its ratepayers, not taxpayers.
However, residents successfully petitioned for a $5.8 million earmark in the 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package to offset the cost. Another $500,000 is budgeted from the water department's capital fund.