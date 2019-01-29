Utilities Administrator Steve Hulsey said Monday they have "four or five" openings, including crew leader and treatment plant operator. It's not hard to get applicants, he noted, but many don't stay. As the snowstorm predicted for today points out, it's potentially a 24/7 job.
"It's not unusual to have a water line break somewhere due to the cold," he said.
Some of the positions include specialized licensing, such as for plant operator and heavy equipment operator. Hulsey said it costs the county about $1,000 to get an employee a commercial driver's license and close to $2,000 for certification to run a treatment plant.
He and County Manager Jamie McCord told Commissioner Rhonda Wallace — who chairs the board's water committee — that they're working on a plan to require a minimum employment commitment from new-hires they send for training.
"When unemployment is low, we're always going to lose people to the private sector," McCord said. "That's a given, and it's not necessarily a bad thing. But we don't want to become just a training ground."
The joint city/county website, romefloyd.com, lists openings for entry level water maintenance workers starting at $11.11 an hour and for higher-paid slots requiring more experience. The city of Rome's water and sewer department also is looking for a heavy equipment operator, essentially the same skill-set.
The starting positions mainly involve installing, repairing and servicing water or sewer lines, and they typically come with the warning that the schedule is "subject to on-call rotation, emergency call-back and overtime; possible shift rotation during emergency events."
Other job openings listed include police officers and firefighters — a perennial shortage-area — bus driver, mechanic and clerk. The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department is looking for a gymnastics instructor and the Rome Cemetery Department is seeking a certified corrections officer to oversee an inmate work crew.