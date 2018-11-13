The Rome / Floyd County Sewer Division has released reports stating that there was a spill of approximately 7,500 gallons into a tributary leading to Silver Street near East 17th Street at Crane Street, and another spill of about 8,000 gallons into a tributary leading to Silver Creek near North Avenue at Tolbert Street. Both occurred at 1 and 1:30 a.m. today respectively. The cause of both spills is listed as "significant weather event" with corrective action was that the rain has subsided.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hwy. 411 near Cunningham Road shut down after body found
- Woman dies of injuries from head-on wreck
- Body found near Cave Spring
- Police identify body found on Cunningham Road
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday November 10, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Thursday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m.
- Report: Women stole more than $1,200 worth of goods from Walmart
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m.
- Rink in Forum ready for Romans, but are Romans ready for the ice?
- Floyd County Jail report for Sunday Nov. 11, 8 p.m.