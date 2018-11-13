Rain

The Rome/Floyd County Sewer Division has released reports stating that there was a spill of approximately 7,500 gallons into a tributary leading to Silver Street near East 17th Street at Crane Street, and another spill of about 8,000 gallons into a tributary leading to Silver Creek near North Avenue at Tolbert Street.

Both occurred at 1 and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday respectively. The cause of both spills is listed as "significant weather event" with corrective action was that the rain has subsided.

The area is under a flash flood watch until Thursday at 7 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service rain showers will continue today with a high near 49. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers. Low around 38. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
 
Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 41. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Thursday Night Patchy frost. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
 
Friday Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Friday Night Clear, with a low around 34.
 
 
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 62. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
 