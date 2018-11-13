The Rome/Floyd County Sewer Division has released reports stating that there was a spill of approximately 7,500 gallons into a tributary leading to Silver Street near East 17th Street at Crane Street, and another spill of about 8,000 gallons into a tributary leading to Silver Creek near North Avenue at Tolbert Street.
Both occurred at 1 and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday respectively. The cause of both spills is listed as "significant weather event" with corrective action was that the rain has subsided.
The area is under a flash flood watch until Thursday at 7 a.m.
According to the National Weather Service rain showers will continue today with a high near 49. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.