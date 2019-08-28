Rome police have taken out warrants against Quincy Fluker for aggravated assault following a shooting Wednesday morning.
Police stated earlier on Wednesday that Fluker was a person of interest who may have been connected with the shooting that left one man with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
According to Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett, the victim of shooting was stable and going into surgery as of Wednesday afternoon.
If anyone has any information on Fluker’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact Investigator Aaron Thacker at 706-238-5126.