Rome police are looking for a Rome businessman who is accused of shooting a 29-year-old man Wednesday on South Broad Street.
According to Rome police:
At approximately 11:04 a.m. police responded to a report of a domestic altercation at 232 South Broad Street with reported shots fired.
There had been a domestic altercation between 32-year-old Quincy Jamar Fluker and his ex-wife. When Fluker reportedly assaulted the woman, Darrius Martin tried to intervene and Fluker shot him twice in the abdomen.
Fluker fled and police have taken out warrants for aggravated assault against him.
Martin was transported to a local hospital and was taken to surgery for at least two gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information on this case or the location of Fluker should contact the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111 or dial 911.