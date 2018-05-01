Warmer weather means bears are on the move
Hammond believes the North Georgia bear population peaked sometime between 2009 and 2011. Bait station data indicates that in 2009, 76.7 percent of the bait stations that were set out by DNR personnel showed activity. The bait stations are made up of cans of sardines hung from trees by twine. Two years later, in 2011, a record 529 bears were harvested across North Georgia.
The bear population may have dropped a little since then. In 2014, only 147 bears were killed by hunters, but good acorn crops for the past two years, along with an uptick in the harvest numbers, are an indication that the population is starting to recover once again.
Last year, Georgia joined a new hair snare survey of the bear population in conjunction with researchers at the University of Tennessee. The very labor intensive program involves setting up several strands of barbed wire in an area about the size of small office, then putting bait in the middle of that area. The researchers check the area once a week for six weeks to pluck bear hair from the barbed wire.
The hair snare survey is considered to be more useful by the experts since the researchers can also do DNA work on the hairs to actually differentiate the bears that come into a specific area. The old sardine survey, which is still being used, generally only indicates that a bear or bears have been to the site, but it is difficult to tell how many.
Hammond has been involved with the development of BearWise, an awareness and education program put together by biologists across the 15-state Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.
The basics of bear awareness include never, ever feeding bears; never leave pet food out; make sure all garbage and recyclables are secured; emptying bird feeders in the event bears are known to be in the area; clean and secure outdoor grilling stations and making sure your neighbors are also aware of the potential for bear activity.
"We're all comfortable that those are the big issues for bears, the ones that everybody across the Southeast deal with over and over again," Hammond said.