Asking more than 300 men to walk even a few yards in women's high heels might appear to be cruel and unusual punishment in itself.
Asking them to do it in pouring rain is going a step too far, the organizers of Hospitality House's "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event concluded.
"We were hoping it would just remain a sprinkle, but when we realized a little before 10 this morning that the worst part of the rain would be in the middle of the walk, we decided to go ahead and call it," Hospitality House for Women Executive Director Lynn Rousseau said Friday afternoon about the annual domestic violence awareness event that had been scheduled for noon that day.
"This is the first time in 12 years it's ever gotten rained out."
The event, which drew about 400 men last year, is rescheduled for next Friday, Nov. 1, at the same downtown location of Rotary Park. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the walk down Broad Street begins at noon.
Rousseau said 300 men already had preregistered and she's hoping the date change won't cause numbers to drop. As soon as organizers realized they would have to cancel, they made an announcement on Facebook.
"Next Friday's weather is supposed to be sunny and nice," she said. "If it happens to rain again, we'll probably go ahead and do it. But today was not a good day for a walk."