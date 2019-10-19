It took less than 20 minutes for the 50-some water-soaked wagons and about 400 drenched horses to clippity clop their way down Broad Street for the last time Saturday.
For some, the end of the 40-year run of Rome’s annual John Wisdom Wagon Train and Billy Puryear Ride on Saturday is a tough pill to swallow. For others, however, it’s a bit of a relief.
“I’ve been doing this with Billy it seems like for a hundred years. I’m kinda glad this is the last one,” Billy Puryear’s faithful sidekick and fellow former fire department first responder Rita Smith said Friday at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds as she ushered in dozens of wagons and horse trailers setting up camp. “It’s a lot of work, I can’t lie. It is very sad we can’t continue this on with some younger workers. We’ve asked and asked as they’ve come through this past year, but no one wants to take the reins. It’s been really neat seeing the generations come through here.”
The brainchild of Rome broadcaster Mike McDougald in 1979 as part of the first Heritage Holidays celebration, the original ride was a reenactment of the John Wisdom ride from Gadsden to Rome to warn of the arrival of Union troops in May of 1863.
Puryear, a cowboy with his own horse in Armuchee since age 13, volunteered to play the part of Wisdom and rode the entire 68 miles of the original route, south through Forney and Cave Spring. It took him more than 7 hours.
Puryear continued the long ride for another two years before the event became solely a wagon train event and eventually became what it is today, starting and ending at the fairgrounds for a total of 17 miles.
Friday night at the fairgrounds, Rome resident Nancy Taylor and three of her four children, Maddie, Justin and Jacob, were thinking of their family patriarch Earl Lindsey, who took part in the event since its beginnings before he passed away unexpectedly in 2010 during heart surgery.
In Nancy’s hand was a stark white Wrangler work shirt with her late father’s photo and “TILL WE MEET AGAIN” printed on the back that Justin, 20, and Jacob, 23, were planning on wearing during Saturday’s ride in their grandfather’s honor.
“Me and my sisters and our kids when they were smaller, we started riding with him on this trail,” Taylor said as she was becoming emotional. “It’s become a family tradition that my boys have continued on. I’m trying to hold it together. I wish this wasn’t the last one.”
Justin said he’s also planning on getting a tattoo on his back to memorialize Lindsey.
“He was No. 1,” Justin said of Lindsey. “It will be a true honor to wear this shirt tomorrow.”
As other campers relaxed around camp fires or passed the time with a friendly game of corn toss, Puryear and Danny Van Fleet, a longtime friend from Arkansas, were getting their horses ready up the hill.
Puryear had braided his horse Trigger’s blond mane so it would be “nice and wavy” for the parade, he said.
Van Fleet said he’d known Puryear for five years before he realized they had the same birthday — Oct. 28.
“No wonder we get along so well,” Van Fleet said with a chuckle, adding they’ve known each other since about 1978 when they met in Illinois. “He’s a year older than I am. He lied to me for five years.”
Puryear said he’s done well over the years by selling horses to Kenny Rogers, Charlie Daniels and even rapper Puff Daddy.
“It’s been quite an adventure, let me tell you,” the 71-year-old said.
When asked whether he’s saddened by the event coming to an end, Puryear refused to believe this was truly the last ride.
“We’ve had 40 years of good weather and good friends. It’s been a really good time and I thank Rome for letting us have it all these years,” he said. “We’re trying to have this thing somewhere else, we just don’t know where yet. We’ve had some people talk about taking it over, but right now they’re just talking. They haven’t put anything together yet. Hopefully it will work out.”
As soon as Puryear got busy with his horses, Smith revealed a special surprise to be presented to him at the end of the evening Saturday — a custom-made silver belt buckle designed by fellow firefighter and artist Wes Winkelman.
“He’s going to cry,” Smith said as she fought back her own tears.
After the last horse had passed by the front of Rome City Hall on Broad Street on Saturday at about 3:30 p.m., McDougald beamed with pride as he sat next to fellow broadcaster and parade emcee Nelle Reagan.
He didn’t seem fazed at all by the constant dripping coming from the temporary canopy set up around him as he remained warm under a plush blanket thrown over his legs.
“It’s a great, great day,” McDougald said, grinning ear to ear. “It’s hard to believe it lasted 40 years. This has been a great, great accomplishment of Billy Puryear. He’s been the glue holding it all together for so long. We had a wonderful turnout today. It’s one of the few days I can recall that it ever rained on the parade in all these years.”