2 vying for Coomer’s seat, no withdrawal notice filed yet
Two people have already stepped forward saying they’ll run for state Rep. Christian Coomer’s seat — although he hasn’t filed a notice saying he’s not going to run yet.
Former Bartow County probate judge Mitchell Scoggins says he’s going to run for the District 14 seat and Coomer’s father, Ken Coomer, has also announced he’s running for the position.
The 14th District covers the southeast quadrant of Floyd and northern half of Bartow County.
Scoggins — a self-described conservative who supports gun rights and the freedom of religion — spent 28 years as a probate judge in Bartow said he’s coming out of retirement to run.
“With my experience in county government, I am qualified for the job and will represent the citizens of Bartow and Floyd Counties with transparency and accountability,” Scoggins said in a press release.
At this point no democrats have stepped forward to say they’ll run for what is expected to be an open seat, Floyd County Democratic Party Chair Ruth Demeter said.
Christian Coomer, a Cartersville attorney, was running for re-election unopposed when Gov. Nathan Deal announced his appointment to the Georgia Court of Appeals.
Coomer said on Monday he hasn’t filed a withdrawal notice — which would then allow the Georgia Secretary of State’s office to begin the process of setting up a special election to fill the seat.
The same day Gov. Nathan Deal announced he was appointing current state Rep. Christian Coomer, Coomer’s dad Ken announced he’d be running with what he described as a good deal of support.
Ken Coomer is senior pastor at Adairsville Church of God. In his announcement, he said he already has over $60,000 in his campaign fund and endorsements from House Speaker David Ralston, Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller, House Majority Leader Jon Burns and Majority Caucus Chair Matt Hatchett.