Vows of friendship
As Berry College Elementary teacher Mary Niedrach met back up with her kindergartners on the flagstone patio outside Frost Chapel Friday, she asked what is the most important thing learned in kindergarten.
“To love one another,” the collection of 21 students, donning white dresses or black tuxes, yelled.
It’s a line the students similarly shouted within the historic chapel, just across the way from their school on Berry’s Mountain Campus, as the annual Kindergarten Wedding ceremony — a vow of friendship between the youngsters — came to a close, with parents’ cellphone cameras trained on smiling faces.
The 22-year tradition of Niedrach’s carried on with a new set of kindergartners, who are assigned roles in the wedding party by picking names out of a hat. This year saw Evelyn Pullen be led down the aisle with her father, Brent Pullen, holding her hand, while her faithful friend Raleigh Mitchell played the part of the groom. The duo complete the vows of friendship with a hug.
Students sing songs and remark on the gift of friendship, and the kindness and generosity that makes one shine. The wedding culminates with the class collectively vowing to be good friends to one another and to support each other as they grow older.
After Niedrach met back up with her students and a group picture was taken, she led the kindergartners back inside the chapel, lining them up before taking them out the front. Lined along the paved walkway were mothers, fathers, grandparents, older students and teachers blowing out bubbles — in lieu of rice — as the finely dressed kids headed for the reception.