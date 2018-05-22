Voting precincts open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All precincts are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today for the party primaries and nonpartisan elections. Click here to view poll locations.
Locally, a seat on the Floyd County Superior Court is being contested and the race will be decided today. The party nominees in other races will go on to the Nov. 6 general election ballot — or runoffs in July.
Elections Supervisor Willie Green said he's hoping for a voter turnout rate of 30 percent to 35 percent.
"I want to be optimistic," he said.
During the early voting period that ended Friday, 2,574 people cast ballots. The Georgia secretary of state's office listed 50,787 registered voters as of May 1, putting the turnout at about 5 percent so far.
Just under 20 percent of Floyd County voters weighed in during the 2014 primaries, the last midterm election with big state races on the ballots.
Green said he doesn't expect long waits at the polls but he asked voters to look over the ballots and be aware of the choices before they step up to a machine.
"Be aware of the questions the Democratic Party is presenting to its voters," he said. "Also, I want to remind people that some of the candidates have been removed from the Republican ballot and votes for them won't be counted."
Signs listing candidates who withdrew after the ballots were set are posted in each precinct, along with sample ballots. Voters also can view sample ballots, and check their precinct locations, online at the Georgia My Voter website.
Voters choosing the Democratic ballot will be asked to take part in a non-binding straw poll. Four questions ask about banning bump stocks, expanding Medicaid, creating an independent commission to draw voting district lines and investing in mass transit.
More than a dozen partisan match-ups are on the ballots for state wide positions, including for governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state.
In the Republican primary, Rome resident John Barge is trying to win back his state school superintendent position from incumbent Richard Woods. Barge beat Woods in the 2010 primary and served a four-year term in the top education slot. He stepped aside in 2014 to make an unsuccessful run at the governorship.
QUALIFIED CANDIDATES FOR 2018 ELECTIONS
Nonpartisan winners will take office in January 2019. Partisan winners will advance to the Nov. 6 general election.
Local nonpartisan
Superior Court, Rome circuit - 2 seats
(Colston) Kay Ann Wetherington, Emily J. Matson
(Sparks) Billy Sparks (I)
Juvenile Court
Greg Price (I)
Local partisan
U.S. representative, District 14
Democrat: Steven Lamar Foster
Republican: Tom Graves (I)
State senator, District 52
Democrat: Evan Ross
Republican: Chuck Hufstetler (I)
State representative, District 12
Democrat: None
Republican: Eddie Lumsden (I)
State representative, District 13
Democrat: John Burnette II
Republican: Katie Dempsey (I)
State representative, District 14
Democrat: None
Republican: Christian Coomer (I)
County Commission, Post 1
Democrat: Stephanie Wright
Republican: Rhonda Wallace (I)
County Commission, Post 4
Democrat: None
Republican: Larry Maxey (I)
County Commission, Post 5
Democrat: None
Republican: Scotty Hancock (I)
County school board, District 1
Democrat: None
Republican: Chip Hood (I)
County school board, District 4
Democrat: None
Republican: Tony Daniel (I)
Statewide partisan
Governor
Democrat: Stacey Evans, Stacey Abrams
Republican: Hunter Hill, Casey Cagle, Clay Tippins, Brian Kemp, Michael Williams.
Lieutenant governor
Democrat: Triana Arnold James, Sarah Riggs Amico
Republican: Rick Jeffares, David Shafer, Geoff Duncan
Secretary of state
Democrat: John Barrow, Rakeim “RJ” Hadley, Dee Dawkins-Haigler
Republican: Davis Belle Isle, Brad Raffensperger, Buzz Brockway, Josh McKoon
Attorney general
Democrat: Charlie Bailey
Republican: Chris Carr (I)
Agriculture commissioner
Democrat: Fred Swann
Republican: Gary Black (I)
Insurance commissioner
Democrat: Cindy Zeldin, Janice Laws
Republican: Jay Florence, Jim Beck, Tracy Jordan
State school superintendent
Democrat: Sid Chapman, Otha E. Thornton Jr., Sam Mosteller
Republican: John Barge, Richard Woods (I)
Labor commissioner
Democrat: Fred Quinn, Richard Keatley
Republican: Mark Butler (I)
Public Service Commission
District 3
Democrat: Lindy Miller, John Noel, Johnny C. White
Republican: Chuck Eaton (I)
District 5
Democrat: Doug Stoner, Dawn A. Randolph
Republican: Tricia Pridemore (I), John Hitchins III
Sources: Georgia secretary of state, Floyd County elections office.