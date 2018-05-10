Voters can cast ballots this weekend - Floyd admin building open Saturday and Sunday for early voting
Floyd County voters will have two opportunities this weekend to cast their ballots in the May 22 election.
Saturday is a mandatory voting day statewide. Elections Clerk Vanessa Waddell said the county board of elections also approved staffing for this Sunday in Rome.
The County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., will be open both days for voting between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Registered voters must choose either the Republican or Democratic primary ballot. A nonpartisan ballot containing only the judge races also is available, although the nonpartisan races also are listed on the party ballots.
Partisan voters will choose their nominees for a host of state positions, from governor to Public Service Commission members. Those races will be decided in the Nov. 6 general election. The nonpartisan races will be decided this month.
Locally, there's only one contested race. Attorneys Kay Ann Wetherington and Emily Matson are vying to fill the Floyd County Superior Court seat being vacated by Chief Judge Tami Colston.
Early voting during the week will continue through May 18. Universal precincts are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the County Administration Building and Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Waddell said the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill also will open for voting, beginning Monday.
All precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.