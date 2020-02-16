Floyd County residents have just over a week to register to vote in the March 24 Presidential Preference Primary election.
Feb. 24 is the last day to sign up to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary to help choose the party's nominee for the Nov. 3 general election.
President Donald Trump is the only qualified candidate on Georgia's Republican ballot, although former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld is on the ballot in some other states. Another well-known challenger, former U.S. representative Joe Walsh, suspended his campaign Feb. 7.
The Democratic ballot in Georgia has 12 candidates -- four of whom have since suspended their campaigns.
In the running are Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren.
Candidates who qualified to be listed on the state's Democratic ballot but later dropped out of the race are Michael Bennett, John Delaney, Deval Patrick and Andrew Yang.
There were 56,057 registered voters in Floyd County as of Feb. 1, according to the Georgia secretary of state. That's up from the 52,475 eligible to vote in the 2018 midterms and the 53,337 registered for the last Presidential Preference Primary -- in 2016.
With no incumbent president running in 2016, there were four candidates on the Democratic ballot and 13 on the Republican ballot.
Turnout for that election was just 34% in Floyd County. Of the 18,130 voters who showed up, 22% chose the Democratic ballot and 78% chose to vote in the Republican race.
On the Republican ballot, 42.28% of local voters chose Donald Trump. Marco Rubio, with 22.29% and Ted Cruz with 20.32% were the next closest vote-getters.
Democrats in Floyd County went for Hillary Clinton in 2016 by a 64.39% margin. Bernie Sanders, with 34.30% of the ballots cast, was a distant second.
In-person early voting in the 2020 Presidential Preference Primary starts March 2. Absentee ballots are being mailed out now.
To be eligible to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen, a legal resident of Georgia and the county where you live, and at least 18 years old by the election day. Residents serving out a felony sentence or judged incompetent by a court are prohibited from voting.
Voters can check their status, and register if necessary, online at the Georgia My Voter Page administered by the secretary of state.
Applications also are available at state agencies, including public colleges, libraries and offices run by the Georgia departments of revenue, labor and human resources. They can be mailed to the County Elections Office, 12 E. Fourth Ave., Rome, Ga. 30161.
Residents also can register in person at the elections office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services, 3390 Martha Berry Highway.
A valid photo ID and a document such as a utility bill or bank statement with your current address are required.