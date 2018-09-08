Breaking News
Volunteers pack 52,740 meals for the hungry
The project of the Rome-Floyd County United Way was originally expecting to pack 25,000 meals, but as the number of volunteers who registered grew through the last two weeks, the goal was upped to 50,000 and before the two-hour project was over Saturday, even that number was eclipsed.
Retired restaurateur Curtis Gardner was among those who showed up early to make sure he had a place on one of the many packaging assembly lines. Gardner worked with City Commissioner Evie McNiece, and youngsters Wyatt Thornton and Grant Carpenter and others on one of several Rome Rotary assembly lines.
"It just seems like a great thing to do to feed the hungry. I think it's tremendously important to pay attention to the hungry and Kelsey (Mitchell) has done a great job in rallying the troops," Gardner said.
Teddy Tripp, a representative of Meals of Hope out of Naples, Florida, the agency which provided the food, said Meals of Hope works with organizations all over the country to provide meals for the hungry. There are four different deals, the macaroni and cheese, the tomato basil pasta, an oatmeal and a fortified beans and rice meal that they have developed over the last ten years. Volunteers in Rome Saturday packaged the macaroni and cheese and tomato basil pasta meals.
Both the men's and women's basketball teams at Georgia Highlands College turned out for the event to give something back to the community.
"It gives a great opportunity to our players to meet people, get some visibility and to give back," David Mathis said. "They're scholarship athletes, and most of them aren't from Rome and Floyd County so it gives them a chance to meet a lot of people outside of Georgia Highlands College."
Janae Knorr, one of the women's team members from Atlanta, settled in one of the assembly lines to help build the boxes to store the dry-packaged meals which have a shelf life of at least six months. Chris Wright, a men's team member from Kingston, N.Y. worked right next to J.R. Davis, executive director of the Rome Boys & Girls Club, who also brought a large delegation of youth from the club to help with the project.
United Way Executive Director Rich Lampkin said he was pleased with the turnout and happy to help provide meals to the hungry in Rome as well as generate some new enthusiasm for the United Way locally.