More than 300 community volunteers packed into the auxiliary gym at Rome High Saturday to help prepare more than 60,000 nutritious, pre-packaged meals for distribution to the needy across the community.
The second Floyd Fights Hunger event easily topped the inaugural event, both in terms of the number of meals packed, 64,364, and the number of volunteers who showed up to help.
“We’re very pleased with the turnout,” said Assistant City Manager Patrick Eidson, treasurer for the United Way, which organizes the annual event. “The community showed up in a big way.”
Jahnaria Brown of Cochran, a member of the Georgia Highlands College women’s basketball team, said, “It’s very important because we like helping people and working together as a team.”
Both the GHC men’s and women’s teams turned out to help put together meals that featured a macaroni and cheese-base or a tomato basil pasta-base.
Tony Cooper, with the Journey Community Food Bank, had a team of his own volunteers out helping put together the meals.
“We wanted to do our part to stop hunger in Floyd County,” Cooper said. His food bank will distribute approximately 15,000 of the meals that were processed Saturday.
Action Ministries and the Salvation Army will also serve as points for distribution of the food that was packaged Saturday. All an end-user has to do is add a little water to the package and warm it up in an oven or microwave.
Rows of tables filled the auxiliary gym and groups lined them for two hours running assembly lines that poured the dry goods into a bag, then vitamins and minerals to help balance the meal from a nutrition standpoint.
The sound of tape being cut to wrap up boxes and teams shouting “woo-hoo” as they filled up boxes of meals rang from the gym throughout the morning.
Allie Mitchell, the executive director the Rome Floyd United Way, said it cost approximately $12,000 to acquire the meals from the Florida-based Meals of Hope group. The head of that agency donated another 10,000 packages after watching a YouTube speech about the event delivered by fourth-grader Audrey Mitchell at Johnson Elementary School.
The United Way was still about $4,000 short of paying for the meals in spite of help from groups like Rome Rotary, Hardy Realty, Rome Braves, Keller Williams Real Estate, Profile Extrusion, the MSP law group, Floyd Medical and Redemption Church.
Rome Police Chief Denise Downer McKinney was busy putting together boxes to store the meals in.
“It takes a group effort from our community to come together and provide meals for those who have not,” Downer-McKinney said. “This is a great time of fellowship, work and support.”
Frankie Ford, manager of Maurice’s women’s clothing in the mall, brought several members of her staff to the event.
“At Maurice’s this year we’re going to be doing a lot of giving back to the community,” Ford said.