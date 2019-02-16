Rep. Eddie Lumsden also is looking into problems brought to him by poultry farmers, active duty military and Revenue Department officers.
The Georgia General Assembly will be out Monday for Presidents Day, but the work continues for at least some lawmakers.
“The Rome Floyd Chamber is coming down, so we’ll be meeting with our local folks for their day at the Capitol,” said Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee.
Lumsden’s also researching potential legislation to address problems brought to him by constituents.
A group of Chattooga poultry farmers is seeking a more uniform method of valuing chicken houses for tax purposes. And some volunteer fire departments want their trucks and equipment to be tax-exempt, like the government-funded operations are. They’re also asking for help in collecting for their services to nonsubscribers.
Lumsden said about 25 percent of the fire departments in Georgia are volunteer, and many are organized as 501(c)(4) nonprofits offering subscription services where no other protection is available. He’s now getting information from the Georgia Department of Revenue to help him determine if legislation is needed and, if so, what it should look like.
“There are a lot of things that on the surface seem to be of genuine concern, but when you get into the details you find there are reasons,” he explained.
A bill Lumsden introduced last week would help law enforcement officers assigned to the DOR. Currently, sworn POST-certifed officers in other agencies such as the Georgia State Patrol and GBI may use their uniforms and equipment while working an approved off-duty security job. House Bill 279 would extend that option to Revenue officers as well.
“It’s common at sporting events, churches, things like that,” Lumsden said. “It’s not a new thing; it’s been done for decades. Officers earn a little extra money and there is a visible law enforcement presence where people are gathering.”
The measure, co-sponsored by the chairmen of the Judiciary and Public Safety committees, is assigned to the Public Safety Committee.
That committee is also expected to act on his HB 33 as early as next week, after it netted approval from a subcommittee. The bill would let active duty military personnel stationed out of state renew their gun carry permits as easily as their licenses for driving and fishing.
“It was overlooked in the law and one of my constituents brought it to my attention,” Lumsden said. “I don’t anticipate any issues. I had about 50 co-signers before I even submitted it.”
His HB 65 is moving more slowly. The bill would allow software and cloud-based services to be included in a special purpose, local option sales tax package. Currently, SPLOSTs can be used only for capital equipment and construction projects.
“The bill recognizes that there have been technological changes that could make some things more cost-effective,” Lumsden said. “I think there’s some understanding that what I’m trying to do makes sense, but it would require a change in the verbiage of the SPLOST law. We’ll continue to have a conversation about it.”
Lawmakers in the House also have started hearings on the Fiscal Year 2020 budget, which sets spending for state departments and agencies from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020. They passed the amended FY 2019 budget and that document is under review in the Senate.