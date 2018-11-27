Melinda Lemmon, executive director of the Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development, said Vista's decision to locate in Adairsville in 2009 flew in the face of a recession that was just taking hold across the region.
"That happened at a time when we really needed them," Lemmon said.
The company is involved with specialty aluminum products for the aerospace industry, however Lemmon said the product line also includes applications in the automotive and other sectors.
Over the last decade, Vista has expanded several times, adding additional employees to a growing workforce. Attorney Boyd Pettit said that the latest expansion is expected to add at least 35 jobs to the existing workforce.
"Each time Vista has expanded, whatever number of jobs they have given us, they have met or exceeded," Pettit said.
Lemmon said the expansion involves the acquisition of another 162 acre parcel adjacent to the company's existing footprint off Martin Luther King Drive near Interstate 75.
"We're very excited about this new expansion," Lemmon said.
The Vista project comes on the heels of another expansion at the massive Toyo Tire plant north of Cartersville, which Lemmon said is indicative of the importance of taking care of existing industries across the community.