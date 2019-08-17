Rome police are looking for a person of interest driving in what witnesses described as a black CRV with a broken tail light in connection with a shooting that has killed one Rome man.
According to Deputy Coroner Brent Whatley, Jonathan Hull, 26, was pronounced dead at Floyd Medical Center from gunshot wounds.
The shooting was first reported to 911 at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors reported hearing several shots and the wounded man was found laying just outside the residence at 3 Cliffview Drive. First responders began CPR after he stopped breathing and transported Hull to FMC.
Hull’s brother arrived on the scene after 5:40 p.m. where he pushed past officers and ran to where Hull lay. He and the other family members who arrived at the same time were escorted away from the scene.