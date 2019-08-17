Rome police are looking for a person of interest driving in what witnesses described as a black CRV with a broken tail light in connection with a shooting that has killed one Rome man.
According to Deputy Coroner Brent Whatley, Jonathan Hull, 26, was pronounced dead at Floyd Medical Center from gun shot wounds.
The shooting was first reported to E911 at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors reported hearing several shots and the wounded man was found laying just outside the residence at 3 Cliff View Drive in Rome. First responders began CPR after he stopped breathing and transported the Hull to Floyd Medical Center.
Hull's brother arrived on the scene after 5:40 p.m. where he pushed past officers and ran to where Hull lay. He and the other family members who arrived at the same time where escorted away from the scene.