Vice President Mike Pence traveled through Northwest Georgia and into Floyd County today while making stops, but made to official public appearance before a planned departure from Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
He landed at Dobbins Air Reserve Base on Friday morning before traveling to deliver remarks at Erick Erickson’s conservative conference at the Grand Hyatt in Buckhead.
Others speaking at the conference, called the Resurgent Gathering, include Gov. Brian Kemp, Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia, and former U.S. Rep. Karen Handel, R-Roswell.
The Georgia State Patrol briefly blocked exits along I-75 as Pence made his way towards Adairsville and to Barnsley Gardens, where he reportedly stopped for a short time.