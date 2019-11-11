Longtime local law enforcement Chaplain Dave Thornton, who hails from a family with a long history of military service, paid special tribute to wounded warriors during his keynote address at the Rome Veterans Day service.
"Veterans Day, what it means to me, it means freedom," Thornton said at Myrtle Hill Cemetery on Monday morning. "It means sacrifice, it means honor for those who served in the military. We should be thankful every time we meet a veteran ... Without you, we wouldn't have freedom."
Tracing military service all the way back through the Revolutionary War, Thornton said more than 41.8 million men and women have gone into war. Combat-related battle deaths numbered 651,031. Another 308,800 died in non-combat incidents while on duty and 230,200 made the ultimate sacrifice in incidents not directly related to in-service missions. Non-mortal combat wounds have numbered more than 1.4 million
As he addressed those who have been injured in battle, choking back tears, the chaplain reminded the crowd at Myrtle Hill that all battle scars would not be seen in the flesh.
"Some scars are from the pain and torment you see from a brother or somebody else falling," Thornton said. "Your brothers and sisters believe in you, I want you to know that. We back you with our heart, soul, mind and spirit. When you need help, reach out."
Thornton said America has more than 16.9 million living war veterans.
Thornton recalled skipping school with a friend one day to join the military at the age of 18.
His father, W.C. Thornton, fought at Utah Beach during the World War II D-Day invasion. After serving with the Army, and getting his discharge, it wasn't long before he re-enlisted, this time with the Marine Corps, and served in Korea. After that he joined the Air Force. Years later Thornton recalls asking his father why he didn't serve in the Navy.
"I can't swim," was the response.
"I knew it was my duty and my responsibility (to serve)," Thornton said. His service included a stint with the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army.
The Model High School band entertained the crowd with several patriotic numbers prior to the state of the ceremony.
Representatives from various veteran-related organizations laid wreaths around the Tomb of the Known Soldier, Rome native Charles Graves.
Bob Bennett, a 93-year-old World War II veteran who serves with the Shanklin-Attaway American Legion Post 5 Honor Guard, capped the ceremony with the traditional playing of "Taps."