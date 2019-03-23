Floyd County Schools is looking to restructure its technology department after Instructional Technology Coordinator Ryan White announced Friday he would be leaving the system to become a director of technology in Oconee County.
“We are in the process of looking at restructuring the department to be able to refill his position whether it is internal or not,” Craig Ellison, executive director of technology and media services, said during last week’s board of education meeting. “We’re very happy for him and very proud of him, he has achieved a lot in his short term here.”
As the technology coordinator for Floyd County Schools, he organized and planned the FCS Kickoff Classic, a system-wide conference for all employees presented at the Georgia Department of Education Instructional Technology Consortium on Google Apps for Education.
White also co-created an innovative instructional technology model that is unique across the state for its structure, teacher choice and collaborative nature. He was responsible for the instructional technology needs of the Transitional Academy, College and Career Academy and the county office. Finally White was the supervisor and evaluator for four instructional technologists that covered 18 campuses across Floyd County School.
At the moment the technology coordinator position is posted on the Floyd County Schools website. He turned in his notice Friday which will be voted during April’s board of education meeting.