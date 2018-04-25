Urban foresters encouraged to use Story Map app to educate locals
Urban forestry officials from all over North Georgia learned about a technology-driven way to promote natural resources in their communities during a Georgia Urban Forest Council workshop at the Rome-Floyd County ECO River Education Center on Wednesday.
Allison Bailey, and associate professor at the Institute for Environmental and Spatial Analysis at the University of North Georgia, detailed use of a Story Map app to enhance community engagement projects and help people learn more about the tree canopy in their community.
Bailey said after years of teaching she realized that many of her students, "walk around in a world that they don't even see. They can walk across campus along a sidewalk and not even realize that they're walking under the shade of a row of trees."
She's using the app to create interactive maps of the natural resources across each of the UNG campuses. The Story Map app allows for mass public dissemination of information about what is happening in the urban forests across Georgia.
For example, Rome could provide additional information and photographs about the various trees in the arboretum along the Heritage Riverways Trail between Chieftains Museum and State Mutual Stadium.
Rome arborist Terry Paige said he's already got a good inventory of the trees.
"That looks like a good program and I'd like to start doing some stuff like that, it makes it more fun for people," Paige said. "You've got people who are in our parks every day and they don't know one tree from the other."
Mary Lynne Beckley, executive director of the GUFC, believes that more Georgians are getting the message about the importance of urban forests.
"There are always people who need to learn why trees are important to not only your environmental health but also physical health, mental health and storm water management. People don't realize it until trees are gone," Beckley said.
A growing number of communities across Georgia that have developed urban forest programs is growing yearly. Beckley said her office works regularly with the Georgia Forestry Commission to educate communities about building their own programs.
Martin Cipollini of Berry College discussed some of his research on the American chestnut and the Mountain longleaf pine during a session Wednesday afternoon and Rick Barnes, an arborist and horticulturist with Downey Trees spoke about the historic uses of trees across Georgia.