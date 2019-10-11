Rome City Commission will finally vote Monday on two amended city ordinances involving "urban camping" by the homeless and panhandlers that, right off the bat, caused a split two months ago between homeless advocates trying to protect that sector of the population and local law enforcement officials trying to also protect and serve residents frightened by the actions of some homeless and aggressive panhandlers.
That split led to the formation of a Homelessness Task Force in early August whereby there seemed to be an understanding between the two factions that they actually wanted the same thing — a kinder, gentler way of handling resident complaints about the homeless camping out in park restrooms, in parking garages, business entryways or near large grocery stores, as well as those who are so aggressive with panhandling they are scaring people away from stores.
The amended ordinance on urban camping now allows police to give offenders warnings before resorting to taking them to jail. It also provides a method for the safe keeping of possessions seized during an arrest.
However, there's still some uneasiness about the ordinances from those affiliated with nonprofits that serve the homeless population and from the homeless themselves, who plan on speaking up at Monday's meeting.
Speaking in favor of the ordinances will be community activist and Homelessness Task Force member Charles Love.
"We need to start treating the problem instead of the symptom," Love said when asked what he'd be speaking to the commission about on Monday. "Homelessness is a symptom of a larger problem. The problems are mental health and the lack of coordination of services and the lack of the government being proactive. I think if this problem had been dealt with 10 years ago it wouldn’t be as prevalent as it is now."
Love said he is in favor of giving police the tools they need to keep the peace and is confident they will do so with compassion. He said his ultimate hope is that the Homelessness Task Force will be able to finally tackle the symptoms and also convince state lawmakers to get involved with allocations of funds.
Also on Monday's meeting agenda are proclamations for Red Ribbon Week and Retired Educators Day, and the first reading of an ordinance amendment that would add five venues to the list of exceptions to the prohibition of drinking alcohol in public places or buildings.
In addition, an ordinance passed in 2016 restricting the parking of business vehicles in residential zones will once again get a first reading after the 2016 ordinance was inadvertently altered with the passage of a 2018 ordinance addressing the parking and unloading of commercial vehicles in downtown Rome.
Rome City Clerk Joe Smith said the 2016 ordinance became necessary after the city had received complaints about work-type vehicles being parked in rights-of-way in residential areas.
The commission will hold caucus discussions at 5 p.m. in the Sam King Room of City Hall and the meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall at 601 Broad St. Both are open to the public.