NARFE meeting 02-2019

Deputy Sheriff John Upton (left) presented a program recently on how to avoid scams and fraud at the February meeting of National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE). NARFE meets the second Thursday of each month at the Landmark Restaurant in Rome. Membership is open to all active and retired civilian federal employees. Upton is seen here pictured with NARFE Program Chair Peggy Sims. / Contributed

