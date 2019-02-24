Deputy Sheriff John Upton presented a program recently on how to avoid scams and fraud at the February meeting of National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE). NARFE meets the second Thursday of each month at the Landmark Restaurant in Rome. Membership is open to all active and retired civilian federal employees.
