Rome's Alcohol Control Commission is slated to consider package sales permits Tuesday for a new convenience store rising on the corner of Redmond Circle and Redmond Road.
Avani Patel is seeking beer and wine package licenses for VIP Express, 1321 Redmond Road. An opening date has not yet been announced.
The ACC hasn't met since November. It will take up Patel's application at its first meeting of the year, set for 5 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 501 Broad St.
"We don't have a lengthy agenda but there is some business to take care of," City Clerk Joe Smith said.
The VIP Express property is across Veterans Memorial Highway from The Spires at Berry College, a lakeside retirement community projected to open early next year. Economic development officials have said they expect the 170-unit continuing care complex to help spark new businesses in West Rome.
The convenience store under construction is a comparatively large building — 4,900 square feet — with an upscale glass and flagstone facade and several gas pump islands.
Charles Parker, an agent with Hardy Realty, sold the 1.13-acre tract last year to Vinod Patel, who owns a small network of family-run convenience stores in Floyd and other Northwest Georgia counties.
Kumar Patel said at the time that plans include a deli with seating on one side and a store on the other. A buffet would feature hot items ranging from eggs and sausage at breakfast time to pizza and fried chicken throughout the day. Daily specials such as lasagna, meatloaf and fried catfish also could be part of the menu.