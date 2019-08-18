UPDATE: 11 a.m. 8/19/19
Incumbent commissioner Milton Slack was the first to qualify for the upcoming city elections in Rome Monday morning. Political newcomer Mark Cochran was next to file his papers followed by incumbent Bill Collins.
Slack and Cochran qualified to seek seats representing Ward 1 while Collins will seek re-election from Ward 3.
Candidates start qualifying Monday to fill open seats in Rome and Cave Spring in the Nov. 5 general election.
Six of the nine Rome City Commission seats are on the ballot – three each in Wards 1 and 3.
City Clerk Joe Smith said candidates qualify with him at City Hall, 601 Broad St. Applications will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. The fee is $252, equal to 3% of a commissioner’s annual salary.
All registered city voters will be able to vote in every race, but candidates must live in the ward where they qualify. Maps are posted on the board’s website at romefloyd.com.
Ward 1 covers the downtown district and the area between the Oostanaula and Etowah rivers to the east. Ward 3 is west of the Oostanaula and north of the Coosa River.
Elections to the City Commission are for four years.
Terms are ending in December for Commissioners Milton Slack, Bill Irmscher, Sundai Stevenson, Evie McNiece, Craig McDaniel and Bill Collins – who is currently serving as mayor. Commissioners vote annually to award the title, which signifies the board’s chair.
Rome and Cave Spring have the same basic eligibility requirements: Candidates must be 21 or older, a registered voter since at least May and a city resident for at least a year as of the election date.
Cave Spring’s elections are for Post 1 and Post 2 on the City Council and the mayor’s seat, which is a separate post under the city charter.
The qualifying period is shorter, through Wednesday. City Clerk Judy Dickinson said candidates qualify with her at City Hall, 10 Georgia Ave., from 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. The fee is $45, which is 3% of the position’s annual salary.
Candidates can live anywhere within the Cave Spring city limits.
Four-year terms are ending Dec. 31 for Mayor Dennis Shoaf and City Council members Tom Lindsey and Joyce Mink.
Floyd County has no county, state or national elections this year.