Neighbors gathered around the last house on Cleo Street in Cedartown on Wednesday evening after a woman was found dead inside a home and a man out in the yard.
Cedartown Police, Cedartown Fire and Rescue and Redmond EMS remained at the scene with investigators as they worked to determine what caused the shooting. They are not seeking any suspects at this time in the incident.
Police found a woman dead inside 1019 Cleo St. and a dead man outside around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome said additional details explaining the circumstances of the shooting will be released as soon as possible.
Kevin Myrick, SJ editor