Thursday's free Truck or Treat event slated for Ridge Ferry Park is being moved indoors to the Thornton Recreation Center at 102 North Floyd Park Road in Armuchee.
"Doors open at 5 p.m. and we will have two inflatables, music, costume contests and multiple people handing out candy, along with a full concession stand," said Jim Alred, recreation services manager for the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department.
The event will run until 7:30 p.m.
Previously posted:
Although the forecast for Halloween looks a bit scary as of Monday evening, Rome’s annual trick-or-treating festivities on Broad Street and at Ridge Ferry Park are so far still on for Thursday.
With 100% precipitation and thunderstorms expected to hit the area Oct. 31, organizers of “Downtown Trick-or-Treat” from 3 to 5 p.m. and the “Truck or Treat” at Ridge Ferry Park from 5 to 7:30 p.m. are hoping for the best.
“We haven’t talked about moving it yet. We were kind of waiting to see what the Parks and Rec Department was going to do,” said Amanda Carter, director of the Downtown Development Authority. “I feel it will probably be rain or shine. I mean once Halloween passes, it’s on to Christmas.”
Jim Alred, recreation services manager at Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation, said Monday they are monitoring the weather in relation to Thursday’s Truck or Treat event at Ridge Ferry Park.
“Early afternoon on Wednesday, we will make the call to either keep the event at the park or move it to an indoor location,” Alred said.
Carter said the downtown event always brings out thousands of children from the 100 block all the way to City Hall at Sixth Avenue.
”The majority of the businesses do participate and supply their own candy and many of the employees wear costumes,” Carter said of the event that goes back to at least 2007. “It’s fun for them, too. Hopefully it won’t be pouring down rain.”
Kevin Dillmon, owner of Honeymoon Bakery at 228 Broad St., said his employees gave away more than 150 pounds of candy last year. He said he wasn’t sure yet if they will have a costume contest.
”We love the trick or treaters coming down Broad,” he said.
Carter said there’s always a steady stream of children between 3 and 5 p.m. and that she believes many of them end up at the park afterward.
”It’s so much fun,” Carter said.
The Truck or Treat event put on by the parks and rec includes food trucks, inflatables and costume contests for various age groups. For those 5 and under, the contest is at 5:45 p.m.; for 6 to 10, it’s 6 p.m.; for 11 and up, it’s 6:15 p.m.; for groups of 3 or more it’s 6:30 p.m.; and family costumes will be judged at 6:45 p.m.
For more information on that event and guidance for vendors, visit https://www.rfpra.com/truckortreat.