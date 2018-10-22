The Rome City and Floyd County commissions are ready for a makeover of the website they share at RomeFloyd.com.
"It was way ahead of its time, four or five years ago, but there have been so many technological changes," County Clerk Erin Elrod said.
The site also has fallen behind on the Americans with Disabilities Act federal regulations that went into effect in January for government websites. All the information is not readily accessible to people who aren't able to see the screen or hear the audio.
"We ran an ADA check on our site this summer and it's not there," Elrod said.
Representatives from both boards have asked Elrod to get a proposal from Municode, a company that started out archiving government meeting minutes online and has expanded into websites. City Manager Sammy Rich said Rome had a good relationship with the company in the past. The county still uses it to handle its minutes.
"They know what we need to be compliant with the open records law and other things," Elrod said.
A preliminary estimate is about $40,000 to spend four to six months studying the needs and building the site. The company also would train the site operators, provide support and handle any upgrades required by changes in the law.
The two boards are awaiting more details and a demonstration of how the new site would work, but they agreed to split the cost of an upgrade. County Commissioner Wright Bagby said the current site is difficult to navigate and needs a reorganization.
Rome Mayor Jamie Doss agreed.
"And make arrangements to upgrade the site every few years, so we don't get behind again," he said.
City and County officials quickly checked off a number of shared projects at a Joint Services Committee meeting last week. The group, which meets every two months, includes the managers, assistant managers, commission chair, mayor and a second commissioner from each board.
Agreements were forged on managing the planned dog park and funding the Redmond Trail projects. City officials also supported the county's interest in exploring the issuance of up to $30 million in bonds to jump-start some projects funded through the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax package.
"If you have a plan, we could back into it," City Manager Sammy Rich said. "We could use what's left."
A decision won't be made, however, until officials can weigh the cost of the bonds against the continuing increase in construction costs.
"The cash-flow model works too if you don't have enough staff to manage all those projects," County Manager Jamie McCord said.
The two boards also expect to sign a water agreement before the end of the year. The county's system is the largest customer of Rome's water system but also has contracts with Adairsville and Calhoun.
Rich and McCord have been negotiating for several years to boost the amount of water the county buys from the city. The higher cost of sewer service to the unincorporated area also has been a factor in the talks.
Doss said unifying the city and county utilities could be the eventual next step, "as what's best for the community."