The Oostanaula River in downtown Rome went over its 25-foot flood stage at the 12:15 reading Wednesday afternoon and continued to rise as rain started to fall again by mid-afternoon. The gates in the levee off Second Avenue were closed as the Coosa River — just below the confluence of the Oostanaula and Etowah Rivers — flowed well out if its banks.
The Etowah River at the Ga. Loop 1 bridge was at 27.69 feet at 6:45 p.m. which is below the flood stage of 32 feet at that location. Meanwhile, the Coosa River, at the Lock and Dam, was at 27.91 feet, about 4 feet above flood stage.
Down in Cave Spring, DDA Chairman Rip Montgomery said a new pump in his Antiques on the Square may get a workout if Little Cedar Creek continues to rise.
"It came within three or four inches Tuesday," Montgomery said. His new pump is capable of pushing about 3,800 gallons of water per hour.
The Oostanaula River in Rome was continuing to rise slowly as the rain started again around 3 p.m. At 6:45 p.m., the Oostanaula was at 25.46 feet and flow rate was 35,600 cubic feet per second.
Several roads across Floyd County were still closed Wednesday, primarily the result of Tuesday's 2.04 inches of rainfall. Old River Road along the Coosa River west of Plant Hammond was closed, Thomas Bluff Road at the Gordon County line remained closed, as did Little Texas valley Road at the one-lane bridge over Armuchee Creek. Collier Road off Old Dalton Road was closed as was Horseleg Creek Road right off the South Bypass. Two roads in the Summerville Park area — Wesley Drive, on the west side of Tolbert Park and Little Dry Creek Road on the south side of the park — were also closed because of the backed-up water in Little Dry Creek.
Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen said Silver Hill Road was still closed by a mud slide that happened earlier in the week.
Really heavy rains started to fall again around 4:30 p.m. Rome-Floyd County Emergency Management Director Tim Herrington said that as the soil becomes even more saturated, the potential for downed trees in heavy gusting winds becomes even greater. He is also reminding residents to help local public works personnel by clearing debris from storm drains and culverts at every opportunity to help prevent those areas from holding water.