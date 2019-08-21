UPDATE: 12:30 p.m. 8/21/19
Incumbent Craig McDaniel qualified Wednesday to seek another term on the Rome City Commission. His entry makes four candidates vying for the three Ward 3 seats.
Charles Love, co-chair of the North Rome Community Action Committee, also qualified to run for a Ward 1 seat, making four candidates seeking those three seats.
Voters citywide will be able to choose three for each ward, with the top three pollers winning the seats.
No new candidates have qualified for the three open Cave Spring seats.
Previously posted:
Three more candidates filed Tuesday to run for the Rome City Commission in the Nov. 5 general election.
The qualifying period in Rome runs through 5 p.m. Friday.
Cave Spring’s qualifying period ends today at 4:30 p.m. City Clerk Judy Dickinson said there were no new candidates Tuesday. The filing fee is $45.
There are two open Cave Spring City Council seats and the incumbents, Tom Lindsey and Joyce Mink, qualified for reelection Monday. Rob Ware also qualified to run for mayor.
In Rome, there are three Ward 1 and three Ward 3 seats on the ballot. The elections are city-wide, with the top three vote-getters in each contest winning the seats.
City Clerk Joe Smith said Bill Irmscher qualified Tuesday to seek another term representing Ward 1.
Political newcomer Mark Cochran qualified for the Ward 1 race Monday, as did another incumbent, Milton Slack. The third incumbent is Sundai Stevenson, who has not yet signed up to run.
Two candidates qualified to run for Ward 3 seats Tuesday: Bonny Askew, who served on the board for two years in the 1980s, and local attorney JJ Walker Seifert.
Bill Collins, a Ward 3 incumbent, qualified Monday. The two other incumbents are Evie McNiece and Craig McDaniel.
Smith said he’s had numerous queries about the election and expects several more qualifiers over the next three days. The filing fee is $252.
Candidates must live in the ward where they run. Ward 1 covers the downtown district and the area to the east, between the Oostanaula and Etowah rivers. Ward 3 is west of the Oostanaula and north of the Coosa River.