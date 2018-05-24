UPDATE: Gunman at GSP was false report - administrative employee arrested
On Wednesday at approximately 4:17 p.m hours, a complaint was made to emergency personnel in reference to an armed suspect at the Georgia State Patrol Post 38 located on Martha Berry Hwy. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with administrative employee Lisa Stewart who provided information about a white male wearing dark clothing entering the post and presenting a firearm.
According to Stewart the male threatened her. Floyd County Police Department along with surrounding agencies canvassed the area and did not locate the suspect. Floyd County Police contacted Region 1 with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance in the investigation.
With the help of investigators and crime scene technicians from GBI, the processing of evidence and interviews were completed. The investigation revealed the report was false. Stewart was arrested Thursday and charged with false report of a crime.
Previously posted:
Officers with four local law enforcement agencies launched a manhunt in Armuchee Wednesday after a man threatened a Georgia State Patrol worker with a gun.
According to Tracey N. Watson of the GSP's public information office and local police scanner traffic:
The incident started about 4:19 p.m. when a man walked into the Rome GSP Post, 3386 Martha Berry Highway, drew a handgun from the back of his pants and threatened to shoot a woman. He fled without hurting anyone.
Officers with the GSP, Rome and Floyd County police departments and the Floyd County Sheriff's Office converged on the scene. The assailant was described as a white man in his 30s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 200 pounds with black or salt-and-pepper hair.
Few details were immediately available and the man was still at large Wednesday evening.
Reports indicated he may have run across the highway to the Food Lion shopping center and a 40,000-square-foot storage facility there showed signs of a forced entry. A K9 was brought in to assist in the search, which expanded to the surrounding area.