The location of a gun rights gathering, the Floyd County 2A Sanctuary Rally, has been moved to the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds in Rome at 1400 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
“We’re only one election away from being ruled by people who have the power to pass laws and don’t care about the Constitution,” organizer Chris Ashley said. “I feel like all patriotic Americans should be willing to stand up and be preemptive about it instead of being reactive about it.”
Ashley is hoping that Floyd County can be designated as a “sanctuary county” in the event any kind of gun control legislation is passed.
All three of the announced Floyd County Sheriff candidates — Republicans Tom Caldwell, Dave Roberson and Ronnie Kilgo — are slated to attend as well as U.S. Congressional candidates Dr. John Cowan and Marjorie Green. Patrick Parsons the president of Georgia Gun Owners, Inc. is also expected to attend.
Ashley said members of the local legislative delegation as well as city and county elected leaders also have been invited to speak at the rally.