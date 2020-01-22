Pro-gun rally by thousands in Virginia ends peacefully

Demonstrators are seen during a pro-gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Thousands of pro-gun supporters are expected at the rally to oppose gun control legislation like universal background checks that are being pushed by the newly elected Democratic legislature.

 Sarah Rankin

The location of a gun rights gathering, the Floyd County 2A Sanctuary Rally, has been moved to the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds in Rome at 1400 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

“We’re only one election away from being ruled by people who have the power to pass laws and don’t care about the Constitution,” organizer Chris Ashley said. “I feel like all patriotic Americans should be willing to stand up and be preemptive about it instead of being reactive about it.”

Ashley is hoping that Floyd County can be designated as a “sanctuary county” in the event any kind of gun control legislation is passed.

All three of the announced Floyd County Sheriff candidates — Republicans Tom Caldwell, Dave Roberson and Ronnie Kilgo — are slated to attend as well as  U.S. Congressional candidates Dr. John Cowan and Marjorie Green. Patrick Parsons the president of Georgia Gun Owners, Inc. is also expected to attend.

Ashley said members of the local legislative delegation as well as city and county elected leaders also have been invited to speak at the rally.

Alan Suderman and Sarah Rankin of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

