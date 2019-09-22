Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents are en route to Rome at the request of local authorities to investigate an officer-involved shooting, according to a GBI social media post.
The Floyd County coroner was called to a scene off Chulio Road where a suspect was reportedly shot to death in a confrontation.
According to 911 scanner traffic:
First responders were called out just before 2:30 p.m. and a life flight helicopter ordered. The helicopter was canceled 15 minutes later when medical personnel determined the suspect had died.
Little information was immediately available. The incident occurred in a remote area, up a dirt road on a hill. Initial reports were that the suspect had been shot multiple times and officers were administering first aid.
Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher confirmed the officer-involved shooting but declined to release further details at this time. The case is expected to be handed over to the GBI.