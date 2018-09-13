UPDATE: Coomer appointed to Georgia Court of Appeals
Republican state Rep. Christian Coomer, a Cartersville attorney, was appointed to the Georgia Court of Appeals today by Gov. Nathan Deal.
Previously posted:
He's among the 10 attorneys and judges recommended by the Judicial Nominating Committee to fill the vacancy created by the Aug. 31 retirement of former Chief Justice P. Harris Hines. Justice Harold Melton was elevated to the chief justice position on Sept. 4.
Gov. Nathan Deal will make the appointment following interviews with the candidates. Coomer said Thursday he doesn't know the timeline but Deal has a history of announcing his selections within a few weeks of the JNC's report.
"It's certainly an honor to be considered, but it's not over until the governor makes a call," he said.
Coomer — who's been serving as Deal's floor leader in the House — is unopposed for re-election to the 14th District, which covers southeast Floyd County and the northern half of Bartow County.
His nomination was announced Tuesday, along with the names of Georgia Court of Appeals Presiding Judge Sara L. Doyle and state Appeals Court Judge Charlie Bethel. A former state senator from Dalton, Bethel was appointed to the appeals court by Deal in November 2016.
The three join the seven nominees remaining on a list submitted by the JNC in August after Deal asked for additional candidates.
Also under consideration are five Superior Court judges: Melanie B. Cross, Tifton circuit; Asha F. Jackson, Stone Mountain circuit; C. LaTain Kell Sr., Cobb circuit; and Shawn Ellen LaGrua and Paige Reese Whitaker, Atlanta circuit. Two attorneys — state Senate Majority Leader Bill Cowsert of Athens and state Rep. Andrew Welch III of McDonough — round out the list.
Coomer sponsored legislation in 2016 that expanded the number of seats on the Georgia Supreme Court to nine from seven.