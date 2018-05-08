UPDATE: 2 arrested, charged with shooting at Adairsville QuikTrip - another woman at large
On Monday around 9 p.m., the Adairsville Police Department, with assistance from the GBI, LaFayette Police Department and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrested the female identified as the driver of the Toyota Camry, Destany Marie Schubert, 20, of 8339 Highway 337 in LaFayette.
The gold-colored Toyota Camry shown in the surveillance footage was recovered at an address in Ringgold. The male suspect has been identified as Michael Sean Conner, 25, of 600 Jordan Road, Sparta, TN and the female passenger has been identified as Kristy Lynn Davis, 36, of 25 Kay Drive, Summerville.
Conner was arrested in Marion County, TN after a vehicle pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Kristy Lynn Davis is still at large.
Schubert is currently being held in the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and is charged with aggravated assault. Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Conner and Davis for aggravated assault. More charges pending.
"We would like to thank the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, LaFayette Police Department, Walker County Sheriff’s Office and the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this investigation. Please keep the victim and his family in your thoughts and prayers," Capt. Louis Dean of the Adairsville Police Department stated in a press release.
Previously posted:
Adairsville police are seeking help identifying people who may have witnessed a shooting early Monday morning at a Quik Trip in Adairsville.
When police arrived at the convenience store on Hwy. 140 around 3 a.m. they found Jonathan Michael Meyer, 30, of Clearwater, Florida, in his truck with a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in critical condition.
The suspect is male and was wearing a light-colored T- shirt, dark backpack and a dark ball cap. After the shooting, the suspect entered the passenger side of a late 1990s model 4 door Toyota sedan, possibly a Camry. Cameras captured photos of two white females — one in a camouflage shirt who may be a witness and another in a shirt reading "Trust No One" appears to be the getaway driver for the shooter.
The woman in the camouflage shirt may be able to identify the suspect and has a distinguishing mark or bruise on the inside portion of her left thigh above the knee.
Police are asking that anyone with information is please contact the Adairsville Police Department at 770-773-7711 extension 1003 or detective Anthony King at 678-245-2574 or the GBI at Tips@gbi.ga.gov.