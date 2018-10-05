Breaking News
Up with the chickens on Pink Day to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness month
Many of those who attended Friday morning at the Riverside Parkway Chick-fil-A come every year, including Laura Hicks, a breast cancer survivor.
“I look forward to this day that starts Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” Hicks said. “First of all, I get to be with these amazing warriors who are so passionate about educating others. It also brings breast cancer awareness to the forefront so that we are all empowered and can make informed decisions and take charge of our health.”
The event featured Floyd Medical Center’s breast health advocates, a free photo booth and free paper doll magnets. The life-size paper dolls can be seen around Rome.
Diana Hamer, Alberta Nichols, Marilyn Anderson and Ola Caldwell came together before sunrise to get the free paper doll magnets. The four women are usually up early anyway since they are part of a walking group that meets every morning.
“I come every year,” Hamer said. “I am a breast cancer survivor.”
A group from Pepperell Primary School was tailgating at the event, and representatives from the school attend every year.
They come in support of the breast cancer survivors they know, friends who have died from the illness and families that are also affected, said Carmen Jones, Pepperell Primary School principal, who will retire soon.
“That doesn’t mean I will retire from this,” she added. “I will keep coming.
The Breast Center at Floyd is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, said Director Aimee Griffin, who was setting up tables and tents before sunrise.
“This is our way to reach out to the community, to encourage women to use knowledge to combat breast cancer and to understand what tests are right for them, understand their family history, their personal health history and how that impacts their risk,” Griffin said.
She was also grateful to Chick-fil-A for its annual cooperation, including allowing its cow mascot to pose with admirers in the photo booth.
“It’s just a great partnership,” Griffin said. “Chick-fil-A is great to allow us to do this. We are thrilled to be at the Riverside location today, and we’ll be as excited as they will be when their new restaurant opens up.” Pink Day has traditionally been held at the Shorter Avenue Dwarf House site, where the new restaurant is under construction.